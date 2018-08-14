Pasternack Debuts New Line of SPDT High-Power PIN Diode RF Switches with 50 Ohm Reflective Designs

Pasternack's new line of SPDT high-power PIN diode switches consists of 7 different models that offer excellent power handling and isolation with broadband performance and fast switching speed. Ideal for transmit and receive applications, these solid state PIN diode switches are perfect for connecting from an antenna to a receiver or for a transmitter with frequent change overs. They provide input CW power handling (hot switching) capability up to 150 Watts, high isolation levels up to 75 dB typical and frequency coverage ranges from 20 MHz up to 2700 MHz.

These PIN diode switch models are all 50 Ohm designs with integrated TTL logic circuitry. Typical performance includes < 0.4 dB insertion loss, up to 75 dB of isolation, maximum switching speeds as low as 150 nanoseconds and some models specify maximum peak power levels up to 500 watts. Bias voltage requires either a dual bias of +5 and +15 Vdc or a single bias of +5 Vdc. All models have an EAR99 export classification. These PIN diode RF Switches are highly reliable with operational temperatures as wide as -40°C to +85°C and are available in rugged and compact packages that support SMA female connectors, some models are compliant to MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions.

"Pasternack's new series of high-power PIN diode RF switches offer impressive input power handling and isolation with broadband performance and fast switching speed. Designers can select from 7 different models with frequencies that range from 20 MHz up to 2700 MHz for applications that may involve radar, EW, military and commercial radios, and test and measurement. All models are readily available for urgent demands with no minimum order quantity required," said Tim Galla, Product Manager.

Pasternack's new SPDT high-power PIN diode RF switches are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/rf-microwave-and-millimeter-wave-products/high-power-pin-diode-rf-switches.html.

