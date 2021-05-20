Pasternack Debuts New ProLine Series Standard Gain Waveguide Horn Antennas

Pasternack's new waveguide horn antennas can be used in a broad variety of applications due to their high power handling capability, low loss, high directivity and near constant electrical performance. These standard gain waveguide horn antennas are available in a wide range of gain options, frequency support and sizes.

Features include 10, 15 and 20 dBi gain options, frequencies ranging from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz, L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka bands, WR-28 to WR-430 waveguide sizes, as well as Type-N, SMA, and 2.92mm (Type-K) connector options. Additionally, these new waveguide horn antennas are made in the US and are TAA-compliant.

"These new waveguide horn antennas provide a wide range of frequency options, as well as waveguide sizes to address just about every application. Furthermore, these new waveguide horn antennas are made in the US and are TAA-compliant, making them suitable for US government and military use," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's standard gain waveguide horn antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

