Pasternack Debuts Range of Engineering-Grade RF/Microwave Adapters

News provided by

Pasternack

26 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Adapters Have Wide Compatibility, Long Lifespan in Harsh Conditions, Low VSWR

IRVINE, Calif. , June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, announces the launch of its new line of engineering-grade RF/microwave adapters. These precision adapters offer unparalleled reliability, designed to reduce the burden of repeated replacement costs and meet radio frequency requirements with their enduring performance and consistency.

Continue Reading
Pasternack's new adapters have wide compatibility, long lifespan in harsh conditions and low VSWR.
Pasternack's new adapters have wide compatibility, long lifespan in harsh conditions and low VSWR.

The new adapters are built for extended mating cycles, ensuring they can endure heavy usage and extending their lifespan. They are resilient to temperature fluctuations and suitable for various environments, ensuring optimal energy transmission.

At the heart of these adapters is their robust stainless-steel construction. Designed to perform under the harshest conditions, they ensure long-lasting performance at peak levels. The resilience of these adapters is matched by their wide-ranging interoperability. They are compatible with popular RF connectors, ensuring smooth integration into your existing setups.

The outstanding features of the adapters extend to their low VSWR, facilitating efficient and accurate energy transfer while reducing signal loss, resulting in superior connection standards. Additionally, with impedance equalization features, Pasternack's adapters minimize signal reflection while maximizing power transmission.

"Our latest line of engineering-grade RF/microwave adapters embodies our steadfast commitment to offering robust and reliable solutions to our customers. These adapters not only guarantee precise and optimal energy transmission but boast enhanced longevity and resilience to temperature variations," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new engineering-grade RF/microwave adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Also from this source

Pasternack Releases High-Performance Diplexers with Superior Insertion Loss and VSWR

Pasternack Introduces Industry-Leading Ruggedized Electromechanical Relay Switches

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.