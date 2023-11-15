Pasternack Debuts Waveguide Calibration Kits and Extensions

IRVINE, Calif. , Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest addition to the product lineup – a series of waveguide calibration kits expertly designed for WR-90, WR-75, WR-62, WR-34, WR-28 and WR-22. They offer features like waveguide-to-coax adapters, matched waveguide terminations and multiple precision waveguide sections.

Pasternack's new waveguide calibration kits can include optional straight sections.

To meet customers' varied requirements, optional waveguide straight sections have been introduced, available for separate procurement. With choices between robust aluminum and sturdy brass constructions based on waveguide dimensions, Pasternack ensures longevity and optimal performance.

"Our aim has always been to enhance user experience, and with this launch we bring professionals closer to achieving seamless operations," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "With these waveguide calibration kits and extensions, we continue our legacy of delivering unparalleled RF and microwave solutions."

Pasternack's waveguide calibration kits are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries, with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

