Pasternack expands its line of 1.85mm adapters with right-angle configurations.

Pasternack's new 1.85mm right-angle adapters are precision manufactured to industry specifications and feature a maximum operating frequency of 67 GHz. They exhibit low VSWR of 1.35 (max) and provide mode-free operation up to 67 GHz. Also, these 50-ohm adapters feature stainless-steel construction for repeatability and reliability.

A key benefit of these new 1.85mm adapters is that they allow 90-degree turns in spaces too small to accommodate the bending of many coaxial cables. They can also reduce excessive strain on cables used in certain tight-space applications.

"Our expanded offering of high frequency, 1.85mm, right-angle adapters gives engineers even more interconnect options to address myriad test and measurement, R&D and other application requirements. Our mission at Pasternack is to support our customers with the largest selection of in-stock RF components that ship the same day they are ordered," said Amar Ganwani, Senior Product Manager.

Pasternack's new 1.85mm right-angle adapters are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. The company also stocks a wide range of other right-angle adapters, including 2.4mm, 2.92mm, 3.5mm, 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, SMA, TNC Type-N and more.

