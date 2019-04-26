Pasternack Expands Line of Skew Matched Cable Pairs to Include 40 GHz and 67 GHz Models with Delay Match as Low as 1 ps

Pasternack's expanded product line is made up of seven skew matched cables offered in 40 GHz and 67 GHz versions, three original models and four newly released. These delay matched cables feature polarity indicators for matched cable ends and are available with 2.92mm or 1.85mm connectors. Performance specs include delay match as low as 1 ps and VSWR of 1.4:1. These cable pairs are also flexible, 100% tested for skew match and are all available for same-day shipping.

"Adding additional models to our already impressive line of skew matched cable pairs gives our customers more in-stock, extremely flexible options that deliver optimal delay match to decrease measurement errors created by skew," said Steve Ellis, Product Manager.

Pasternack's extended line of skew matched cable pairs are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/rf-microwave-and-millimeter-wave-products/40-ghz-skew-matched-cable-pairs.html?utm_source=Pasternack&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=Skew_Matched_Cable_Pairs_67GHz_2019

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

