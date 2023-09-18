Pasternack Inaugurates Series of Double-Ridge Waveguide Couplers

Double-Ridge Couplers Offer Unprecedented Power Rating, Integrated Coax Connectors

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of double-ridge waveguide couplers showcasing integrated coaxial connectors for seamless transitions in various applications.

The new double-ridge waveguide couplers boast superior VSWR performance, offering ratios as low as 1.25:1. This is an unparalleled feature that ensures efficient power transmission and reduced reflection, aiding in the maintenance of signal integrity.

The superior VSWR on Pasternack's new double-ridge couplers ensures efficient power transmission and reduced reflection.

Additionally, the broadwall and loop coupler designs in this line set new standards for broadband performance and efficiency in the industry.

The integrated connectorized designs include SMA, Type N and 2.92 mm connectors, ensuring wide compatibility with a variety of systems.

"This new series shows Pasternack's dedication to innovation and quality in RF, microwave and millimeter-wave technology," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "With their exceptional power rating, performance and immediate availability, these couplers not only meet the growing demands of our clients but reflect our commitment to pushing boundaries."

Pasternack's double-ridge waveguide couplers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack