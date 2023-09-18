Pasternack Inaugurates Series of Double-Ridge Waveguide Couplers

News provided by

Pasternack

18 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

Double-Ridge Couplers Offer Unprecedented Power Rating, Integrated Coax Connectors

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of double-ridge waveguide couplers showcasing integrated coaxial connectors for seamless transitions in various applications.

The new double-ridge waveguide couplers boast superior VSWR performance, offering ratios as low as 1.25:1. This is an unparalleled feature that ensures efficient power transmission and reduced reflection, aiding in the maintenance of signal integrity.

Continue Reading
The superior VSWR on Pasternack's new double-ridge couplers ensures efficient power transmission and reduced reflection.
The superior VSWR on Pasternack's new double-ridge couplers ensures efficient power transmission and reduced reflection.

Additionally, the broadwall and loop coupler designs in this line set new standards for broadband performance and efficiency in the industry.

The integrated connectorized designs include SMA, Type N and 2.92 mm connectors, ensuring wide compatibility with a variety of systems.

"This new series shows Pasternack's dedication to innovation and quality in RF, microwave and millimeter-wave technology," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "With their exceptional power rating, performance and immediate availability, these couplers not only meet the growing demands of our clients but reflect our commitment to pushing boundaries."

Pasternack's double-ridge waveguide couplers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Also from this source

Pasternack Launches Low-Frequency Waveguide Standard Gain Horns

Pasternack Launches Electromechanical Relay Switches

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.