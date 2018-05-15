Pasternack Introduces a New Line of Coaxial RF Lightning and Surge Protectors

The new surge protectors are available with 7/16 DIN, Type-N and 4.3-10 connectors and feature VSWR as low as 1.1:1, max power as high as 2kW, multi-strike capability and low insertion loss. Additionally, these models support a frequency range of DC to 6 GHz and are CE and RoHS compliant. Most of these new surge protectors are IP67-rated for outdoor use and some models offer low-PIM performance. Furthermore, models are available with bracket mounting options and flexible bulkhead designs.

"Our new RF surge protectors are designed with proprietary surge technology that enables quick responses to lightning and power surges to protect critical hardware while maintaining high RF performance. These new surge protectors offer a wide variety of performance capabilities supporting diverse application needs. All 46 models are available off-the-shelf with same day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's new coaxial lightning and surge protectors are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/rf-surge-protectors.html.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:



A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics company.



