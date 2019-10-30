Pasternack Introduces a New Line of Coaxial RF Surge Protectors with 4.3-10 Connectors

Pasternack's new surge protectors are available with either male to male or male to female 4.3-10 connectors and feature VSWR as low as 1.12:1, low insertion loss, maximum input power as high as 500W, a surge current rating of 20kA, multi-strike capability, and the lowest let-through energy in the industry.

Additionally, these surge protectors support a frequency range of 698MHz to 2.7GHz and are CE and RoHS compliant. These lightning and surge protectors are IP67-rated for outdoor use, offer low-PIM performance and are perfect for use in cellular base stations, public safety networks, Wi-Fi networks, active antenna systems, and GPS system applications.

"Our new 4.3-10 RF surge protectors were designed with proprietary surge technology that enables quick responses to lightning and power surges to protect critical hardware while maintaining high RF performance. Also, to address the urgent needs of our customers, these surge protectors are available off-the-shelf with same-day shipping," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new 4.3-10 coaxial lightning and surge protectors are in stock and ready for immediate shipment, with no minimum order quantity required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

