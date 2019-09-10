Pasternack Introduces Frequency Dividers with Rugged and Compact SMA Connectorized Packages

A comprehensive selection of 28 different models is offered with a variety of fixed divide-by-ratios from 2 to 40. These prescalers are ideal for use in phase locked loop (PLL) and frequency synthesizer circuit designs, as well as test instrumentation. Typical applications include use in aerospace and defense, satellite communications, VSAT, test and measurement equipment, and point-to-point radio networks.

Designs are available in compact and rugged SMA connectorized packages. Circuit assemblies feature advanced GaAs HBT MMIC semiconductor technology that produces low additive SSB phase noise performance with typical levels down to -155 dBc/Hz at 100 KHz offset. Input power ranges from -20 to +15 dBm, with output power ranges from -6 to +5 dBm depending on the model.

All Pasternack frequency divider modules are designed for high reliability. Most models are guaranteed to meet MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for humidity, shock, vibration and altitude. Some models are hermetically sealed and guaranteed to meet MIL-STD-883 environmental test conditions for temperature cycle and fine & gross leak.

"Our new line of frequency divider modules covers wide frequency bands from 0.1 to 20 GHz and offers a broad selection of fixed divide-by-ratio configurations. Designers will find this comprehensive selection desirable to optimize performance for phase locked loops and other applications," said Tim Galla, Product Manager.

Pasternack's new frequency dividers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping with no minimum order requirement.

