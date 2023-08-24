Pasternack Introduces Quad-Ridge, Dual-Polarized, Broadband Gain Horns

New Gain Horn Antennas Cater to Needs of Broadband Testing and Antenna Characterization

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest offering of quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns. This innovative product line caters to a vast spectrum of frequencies, spanning from 0.8 GHz to an impressive 95 GHz, and is available in gain variants of 6, 10, 12, 15 and 20 dBi.

Pasternack's new quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns span frequencies from 0.8 GHz to 95 GHz.

Designed to cater to the specific needs of broadband testing and antenna characterization, these gain horns signify Pasternack's commitment to crafting solutions that align with the evolving landscape of wireless systems.

These new additions are economically priced while still delivering the high performance that defines Pasternack's products. Although not TAA compliant, they represent a cost-effective expansion of the company's dual-polarized, broadband gain horns.

Crafted with precision from superior quality aluminum and fortified with a corrosion-resistant powder coating, these gain horns represent a robust solution for demanding applications. The wide range of frequency options, coupled with popular connector types, emphasizes the versatility and adaptability that are synonymous with Pasternack.

"Our new dual-polarized gain horns show Pasternack's pioneering spirit in advancing technology and offering unmatched value," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "From the wide frequency options to the popular connector choices, we've ensured that these gain horns are attuned to the varied needs of our customers."

Pasternack's quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

