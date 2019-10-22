Pasternack Launches a New Family of High Power Attenuators with Frequency Coverage of 6 GHz and 18 GHz

These new fixed RF attenuators boast power ratings of 10 Watts, 25 Watts, 50 Watts or 100 Watts and a peak power rating of 500 Watts. The 10 Watt and 25 Watt versions feature bi-directional operation, while the 50 Watt and 100 Watt models support directional operation. Additional features include VSWR as low as 1.2:1, flat RF response and performance, and an RFI-resistant design.

The attenuators are constructed with black anodized aluminum heatsink bodies and are designed with large cooling fins which aid in heat dissipation at high temperatures.



"These new high power RF attenuators are perfect for power limiting in both production and R&D applications, impedance matching , and signal leveling inside RF test systems. By offering a wide selection of off-the-shelf options, we are able to satisfy nearly every RF attenuation application," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.





Pasternack's new high power RF attenuators are in-stock and available for same-day shipping with no minimum order requirement.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/high-power-rf-fixed-attenuators.html?utm_source=Pasternack&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=high_power_rf_attenuators_2019

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

