Pasternack Launches Advanced RF Fixed Attenuators and Terminations Up to 18 GHz

New Product Line Achieves Precise Signal Modulation for Many Applications

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest series of RF fixed attenuators and terminations, crafted to accommodate applications up to 18 GHz.

This new product line is designed with the highest precision, featuring maximum power ratings of 2 watts, 10 watts and 50 watts. With a variety of connectorized designs including SMA, N-type, BNC and TNC, these attenuators and terminations are tailored to meet the diverse needs of the RF and microwave industry.

These RF fixed attenuators offer attenuation levels ranging from 1 dB to 40 dB, ensuring precise signal modulation across a myriad of applications. Engineered for maximum reliability and durability, these devices boast operating frequencies up to 18 GHz and are constructed with premium brass and stainless-steel body designs.

The attenuators and terminations stand out for their robustness and are integral for achieving optimal performance in any project requiring precise signal control.

"Our newest offerings in RF fixed attenuators and terminations are a testament to Pasternack's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that our customers depend on for their critical applications," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "These additions underscore our dedication to supporting engineers with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive landscape."

Pasternack's RF fixed attenuators and terminations are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

