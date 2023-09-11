Pasternack Launches Low-Frequency Waveguide Standard Gain Horns

News provided by

Pasternack

11 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

Waveguide Standard Gain Horns Offer Seamless Integration and Precision Testing

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has unleashed a new line of low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns for enhancing antenna and wireless system testing equipment.

Continue Reading
Pasternack's new low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns support frequencies as low as 320 MHz.
Pasternack's new low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns support frequencies as low as 320 MHz.

This new line of waveguide standard gain horns is engineered with meticulous attention to detail and designed to tackle the ever-evolving landscape of test and measurement applications. The horns' ability to support frequency ranges as low as 320 MHz speaks volumes about the product's versatility and precision.

Perhaps the best aspect of these horns is their adaptability. They offer an extensive range of frequency and gain options, from an astounding 320 MHz all the way up to 2.20 GHz. They are also user-friendly, designed to blend seamlessly into existing setups with a direct-mounting feature for other waveguide systems.

Constructed from the finest high-grade aluminum and finished with a corrosion-resistant powder coating, these horns don't just talk the talk, they walk the walk. And it doesn't stop there. Pasternack is pushing the envelope by introducing low-frequency options.

The low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns are a refreshing departure from the high-priced norm, providing an alternative for those not requiring TAA/U.S.-made products, without skimping on performance. What's more, they ensure a steady, consistent gain versus frequency, promising trustworthy, spot-on results every time.

"Pasternack is about creating real, practical solutions that resonate with our customers and their unique needs," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These waveguide standard gain horns are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, delivering both quality and affordability in a neat package."

Pasternack's new low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Also from this source

Pasternack Launches Electromechanical Relay Switches

Pasternack Expands Programmable, Voltage-Controlled Phase Shifters

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.