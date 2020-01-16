Pasternack Launches New Class AB High Power Amplifiers with Optional Heatsinks

Pasternack offers a comprehensive selection of 18 new high power, class AB amplifiers that cover frequency bands from 20 MHz to 18 GHz that feature saturated output power levels ranging from 10 Watts to 200 Watts and power gain up to 53 dB. Designs operate in a 50 Ohm environment and are unconditionally stable. The compact coaxial packages use SMA or N-Type connectors and have integrated D-Sub control connectors for DC bias, enabled with TTL logic control, current sense and temperature sense functions. These rugged assemblies operate over a wide temperature range from -20°C to +60°C and can withstand relative humidity exposure up to 95% maximum. To insure optimum baseplate temperature for highly reliable performance, Pasternack offers 2 new heatsink modules with DC controlled cooling fans that are specifically designed for these power amplifiers.

"The addition of these new high power amplifiers offers our customers more choices to address applications requiring a small form factor, high power, RF amplifier that utilizes leading edge semiconductor technology, with the benefit of high linearity and efficiency, and wide dynamic range over a broad frequency range," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's new class AB, high power amplifiers and heatsinks are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

