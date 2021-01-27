Pasternack Launches New Line of Economical Rubber Duck Antennas

Both 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz models are available with tilt and swivel designs, as well as rigid-style connectors which can be weatherproofed. Connector options include RP-SMA, N-Type, SMA and RP-TNC options.

"Our new rubber duck antenna additions are a perfect for use in upgrading stock rubber ducks found on many access points, routers and other communications devices. With an economical price point and high-quality construction, these antennas were built to perform and meet just about any budget," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new rubber duck antennas are all in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

