Pasternack Launches New MIL-DTL-22641 Aluminum Waveguide to Coax Adapters
Aluminum Waveguide to Coax Adapters Offer Frequency Ranges of 1.7 GHz to 26.5 GHz
Jul 18, 2019, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has launched a new series of waveguide to coax adapters that are ideal for use in 5G, telecommunications, automotive radar, satellite communications, point-to-point radio, and terrestrial communications applications.
Pasternack's 50 new waveguide to coax adapters feature aluminum construction for reduced weight and compatibility with existing aluminum systems. Furthermore, they are compliant with MIL-DTL-22641 in terms of their electrical performance and mechanical dimensions. Available coaxial adapter waveguide sizes for these new waveguide to coax adapters include 14 different waveguide sizes ranging from WR-42 to WR-430 as well as UG square/round cover, CMR and CPR flange types. Additionally, these aluminum waveguide to coax adapters support frequency ranges from 1.7 to 26.5 GHz and are available in SMA female, N-Type female and 2.92mm female connectorized designs as well as end launch connector configurations.
"We are pleased to offer this new line of aluminum waveguide to coax adapters covering 14 bands from 1.7 GHz to 26.5 GHz with 13 different coax connector options and various types of flanges. Furthermore, these waveguide to coax adapters are compliant with MIL-DTL-22641 specifications to address our military customers design requirements," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager, RF Passive Components.
Pasternack's new aluminum waveguide to coax adapters are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.
For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/aluminum-waveguide-to-coax-adapters.html?utm_source=Pasternack&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=aluminum_waveguide_to_coax_adapters_2019
For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.
About Pasternack:
A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
(978) 682-6936
SOURCE Pasternack
