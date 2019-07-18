Pasternack Launches New MIL-DTL-22641 Aluminum Waveguide to Coax Adapters

Pasternack's 50 new waveguide to coax adapters feature aluminum construction for reduced weight and compatibility with existing aluminum systems. Furthermore, they are compliant with MIL-DTL-22641 in terms of their electrical performance and mechanical dimensions. Available coaxial adapter waveguide sizes for these new waveguide to coax adapters include 14 different waveguide sizes ranging from WR-42 to WR-430 as well as UG square/round cover, CMR and CPR flange types. Additionally, these aluminum waveguide to coax adapters support frequency ranges from 1.7 to 26.5 GHz and are available in SMA female, N-Type female and 2.92mm female connectorized designs as well as end launch connector configurations.

"We are pleased to offer this new line of aluminum waveguide to coax adapters covering 14 bands from 1.7 GHz to 26.5 GHz with 13 different coax connector options and various types of flanges. Furthermore, these waveguide to coax adapters are compliant with MIL-DTL-22641 specifications to address our military customers design requirements," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager, RF Passive Components.

Pasternack's new aluminum waveguide to coax adapters are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

