Pasternack Launches New Series of Mechanically Tunable Waveguide Gunn Diode Oscillators

Pasternack's new mechanically tunable waveguide Gunn diode oscillators cover WR-90, WR-42 and WR-28 waveguide sizes and support X, K and Ka bands. All models in this line operate at 50 ohms and incorporate a mechanical tuning screw to fine tune the output frequency for specific applications. They deliver output power levels up to +18.5 dBm typical and utilize Indium Phosphide (InP) Gunn diodes that yield higher output power, higher efficiency and lower AM noise than GaAs counterparts.

These waveguide Gunn diode oscillators feature compact package designs that are highly reliable and designed to meet MIL-STD-202 test conditions for shock, vibration, altitude and humidity. They are available in rugged compact package designs with operational temperature ranges from -40°C to +85°C.

"Our new lineup of waveguide Gunn diode oscillators is truly innovative with desirable waveguide sizes covering popular frequency bands and utilizing InP semiconductor technology that yields higher output power with higher efficiency and lower AM noise. Plus, these models are available in-stock with no MOQ," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new waveguide Gunn diode oscillators are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

