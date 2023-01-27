Pasternack Launches New Waveguide Horn Antennas

New Series of Antennas Operate Over a Wide Range of Frequencies

IRVINE, Calif. , Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just introduced an innovative series of in-stock, waveguide horn antennas that can be used in a wide variety of wireless applications.

Pasternack's new line of waveguide horn antennas provide wide frequency coverage from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz and with a low VSWR of less than 1.3. They demonstrate highly efficient radio-frequency power transmission.

These waveguide horn antennas feature beam width options from 11 to 55.2 as well as high gain from 10 to 20 dBi for transmitting greater power to receivers. Additional options and features include a wide variety of flange designations along with resilient designs made from high-grade aluminum with corrosion-resistant power coating.

"Our new series of waveguide horn antennas delivers high gain and precise directivity and can operate over a wide range of frequencies, making them ideal for a variety of applications involving communications, as reference antennas or for microwave links," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Manager.

Pasternack's new waveguide horn antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

