New Line of Waveguide Mixers, Detectors, Couplers Offers High Reliability

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just introduced a selection of in-stock, waveguide mixers, detectors and couplers. They are made for a variety of applications, including 5G, 6G, test and measurement, research and development, electronic warfare and more.

Pasternack Launches New Waveguide Mixers, Detectors and Couplers

Pasternack's waveguide mixers, waveguide detectors and waveguide couplers ship from an ISO 9001:2015-certified facility and feature rugged designs constructed from the highest quality materials to stand up to years of use.

The new couplers provide coupling values from 20 dB to 50 dB, waveguide sizes ranging from WR-28 to WR-229, and integrated connectorized designs with SMA, N-type and 2.92 mm female connectors.

Pasternack's new waveguide mixers provide low conversion loss ranges from 8 dB to 12 dB with +13 dBm LO drive. They also cover broadband frequencies from 26.5 GHz to 110 GHz and LO-RF at 28 dB typical.

The waveguide detectors are engineered with high levels of video sensitivity that range from 750 mV/mW to 1500 mV/mW with wide dynamic range from -55 dBm to +10 dBm and maximum input power of +17 dBm.

"Our versatile portfolio of waveguide mixers, detectors and couplers is engineered for high reliability in a variety of RF applications. Our customers will enjoy peace of mind, years of usefulness and best-in-class lead times with these new waveguide products," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new waveguide mixers, detectors and couplers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

