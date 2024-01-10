Pasternack Launches Precision-Engineered Stamped Metal Antennas

New Antennas Hold Solutions for Consumer Electronics, IoT, Automotive, Industrial, More

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its new line of stamped metal antennas, crafted for those who prioritize both efficiency and intelligent design in their electronic solutions.

Pasternack's new stamped metal antennas are finding use in IoT, automotive and industrial applications.
Harnessing the prowess of intricate metal stamping methods, the new range of antennas epitomizes the synergy between compactness and potent wireless performance. They find their rightful place from consumer electronics to the bustling spheres of IoT, automotive and industrial applications.

Pasternack offers businesses the chance to embed these ultra-efficient antennas into their devices. With such integration, the challenges posed by unwieldy external antennas vanish, paving the way for sleeker designs without compromising on wireless capabilities. Devices fitted with these new stamped metal antennas promise lightning-fast data transmission, vigilant real-time monitoring, and impeccable communication.

Key to their prowess is their ability to deliver consistently across diverse electronic terrains, be it on-board or surface-mounted scenarios. With their vast scope, spanning multiple Wi-Fi applications, they are the definitive choice for IoT applications, telemetry, machine-to-machine interfaces and a plethora of industrial or commercial systems.

Distinguishing these antennas further is their unique design philosophy. While their compactness is evident, their fabrication from premium low-loss materials ensures high performance. Their versatility is showcased by their availability in both stand-alone and bulk 50-pack options, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. Customization isn't an afterthought; Pasternack's range offers an eclectic mix of shapes, with select models even boasting the advanced IPEX connectors for an added touch of excellence.

"Pasternack's stamped metal antennas are a testament to our commitment to innovation, seamlessly combining form and function," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "As the world moves towards more streamlined devices, we ensure that performance isn't left behind."

Pasternack's stamped metal antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries, with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

