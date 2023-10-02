Pasternack Launches Rigorously Tested MIL-STD-1553 Connectors

MIL-STD-1553 Connectors Meet Needs of Military, Avionics and Data Bus Systems

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its MIL-STD-1553 connectors engineered to meet the stringent requirements of high-stakes military communications, avionics and data bus systems.

Developed with meticulous attention to detail, these military-standard interconnect products deliver outstanding performance. They have undergone rigorous testing and are consistently ready to provide excellence in every interaction.

Pasternack's new MIL-STD-1553 connectors offer high resistance to shock and vibration.

The connectors offer high shock resistance, enabling them to perform optimally in the most demanding environments. They are RoHS-compliant, demonstrating Pasternack's commitment to maintaining the highest environmental and health standards.

Moreover, the connectors are uniquely crafted to be vibration-resistant, ensuring steady, reliable connections even in high-vibration environments. The user-centric design simplifies installation and operation, leading to increased efficiency and ease of use.

"Pasternack's MIL-STD-1553 connectors are our response to the industry's demand for superior connectivity solutions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "With the ability to provide superior data transmission via 1553 twinaxial cables and a robust bayonet coupling feature, these connectors are set to revolutionize fast and reliable communication."

Pasternack's MIL-STD-1553 connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

