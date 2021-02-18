Pasternack Launches SMT Electromechanical Relay Switches that are SPDT with Latching Actuators

Pasternack's six new SPDT electromechanical relay switches feature popular latching actuators in micro-size surface mount packages and offer impressive performance with very low insertion loss, high isolation and excellent repeatability. These rugged circuits are designed for high reliability with 5M typical lifecycle ratings.

Model frequency bands cover DC to 8 GHz, DC to 18 GHz, and DC to 26 GHz with 12 VDC & 24 VDC operating voltage options. The SMT package design offers high thermal resistance and can be used with a variety of solder mounting processes. Additional features include hot switching capability up to 40W average power and all models are RoHS and REACH compliant.

"These new SMT electromechanical relay SPDT switches are the perfect choice for designers who need broadband frequency coverage up to 26 GHz with applications that may have space limitations or require higher power switching. And for ease of installation, the micro-mechanical circuits are internally matched for 50 ohms and don't require any external components" said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new SMT electromechanical relay latching switches are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.



