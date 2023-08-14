Pasternack Launches Wi-Fi 6E Antennas for Ultra-Fast Gigabit Transmissions

New Product Line Merges Premium Connectivity, Durability, High-Speed Frequency Access

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced a new line of Wi-Fi 6E antennas. The new product line sets a high standard in wireless communication and promises to catapult network performance and reliability to the next level.

Pasternack's new Wi-Fi 6E antennas tap into the latest 6E frequency bands.
Unprecedented in its utility, the Wi-Fi 6E antenna line presents a plethora of innovative features and benefits. They are available for same-day shipping with no minimum order quantities, offering unmatched availability. In terms of speed, the antennas tap into the latest Wi-Fi 6E frequency bands, enabling lightning-fast gigabit transmissions and maximum compatibility.

Demonstrating a commitment to versatility, Pasternack's antennas come with a variety of connector options. Whether it is RSP, SMA or Type N connectors, these antennas cater to a broad spectrum of networking requirements. Furthermore, these high-gain antennas are crafted for long-range, point-to-point connections, ensuring a powerful data reach.

The Wi-Fi 6E antennas are engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, thereby offering exceptional wind survivability. Additionally, these antennas enable gigabit-speed transmissions and heavy-duty networking with utmost efficiency.

Adding another feather to its cap, Pasternack's antennas come equipped with MIMO capabilities. The MIMO-enabled antennas promise a transformative networking experience by providing speedy multi-in, multi-out signal paths.

"The launch of our Wi-Fi 6E antennas represents a significant stride in advancing wireless technology," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These antennas are not just products; they are solutions, tailored to provide high-speed, stable and broadband connectivity for various applications."

Pasternack's Wi-Fi 6E antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

