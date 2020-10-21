Pasternack Now Offers a Broad Selection of Field Replaceable Connectors Available for Same-Day Shipment

Pasternack's new field replaceable RF connectors include SMA, 3.5mm, 2.92mm, 2.4mm and 1.85mm types with 2-hole and 4-hole mounting configurations. Each connector utilizes a metal ring that grounds or mates with the component ground and will work with a range of different pin sizes.

These types of connectors can be used on various sealed RF components as replaceable RF interconnects where the component has a pin exposed. The connector is attached to the wall of the component with screws and accepts the interface pin. To accommodate a wide range of RF components, several configurations of flange sizes and pin sizes are offered off-the-shelf.

"Our new field replaceable connectors are perfect for changing interface types on a variety of RF components used in a wide range of applications. These versatile connectors were designed to address applications where durability, reliability and high frequency performance are required," said Steve Ellis, RF Interconnect Product Manager.

Pasternack's new field replaceable connectors are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

SOURCE Pasternack