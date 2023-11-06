Pasternack Presents Advanced Rubberduck and Whip-Style Antennas

Pasternack

06 Nov, 2023, 10:17 ET

Advancing Wireless Communication with Compact, High-Performance Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest product line: a sophisticated series of rubberduck and whip-style antennas. Designed to elevate wireless applications, these antennas exemplify Pasternack's dedication to producing top-tier, high-efficiency solutions.

Pasternack's new rubberduck and whip-style antennas offer both high performance and portability.
The newly minted rubberduck and whip-style antennas by Pasternack epitomize portability and performance. Ideal for diverse scenarios, they act as lightweight, compact enhancers for radios. Impeccably engineered, these antennas are adjusted to specific frequency brackets, ensuring maximum operational proficiency.

Particularly, the stubby-style antennas stand out, striking a balance between compactness and top-tier functionality. From the bustling frequency of 2.4 GHz to the distinct 916 MHz, these antennas encapsulate a vast bandwidth catering to multiple wireless needs.

Distinctive features of this innovative range are vast and varied. A broad frequency palette, gains peaking at 4.5 dBi, and designs ranging from the subtle concave to the adaptable tilt and swivel styles, showcase the breadth of this collection. Moreover, with fine-tuned performance in the 4G LTE and 5G realms, these antennas are primed to address the burgeoning demands of next-generation connectivity.

Flexibility remains at the core of Pasternack's design philosophy. These antennas come equipped with both SMA male and RPSMA connectors, making integration effortless. The inclusion of a 90-degree connector introduces adaptability, and with features such as resilience against water and dust ingress, linear polarization, and the advantage of dual-band Wi-Fi, they stand as unparalleled assets in the antenna domain.

"At Pasternack, we believe in shaping the future of wireless communication," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our rubberduck and whip-style antennas are a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence and our passion to provide next-level solutions."

Pasternack's rubberduck and whip-style antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

