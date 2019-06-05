Pasternack Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. Pasternack was one of 77 companies recognized by Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business for 4-Star honors.

"This award is one of the highest honors and we are so proud to, yet again, be a recipient. Our dedication to our customers is paramount to our mission statement, and receiving this award is a huge testament to our success in meeting our goals and our customers' expectations," said Penny Cotner, President and CEO of Infinite Electronics.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

