Pasternack Releases New Line of Double Ridge Waveguide Components Available with Same-Day Shipping

Pasternack's new line of double ridge waveguide components consists of 28 models that include WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 sizes. This new product release includes straight sections, bends and twist configurations. These transmission line components deliver superior RF performance, cover wider frequency bands and offer lower cut-off frequencies compared to conventional rectangular waveguide WRD-180(18-40GHz), WRD-650 (6.5 to 18GHz), WRD-750 (7.5 to 18GHz) sizes. Additionally, a new series of double ridge waveguide-to-coax adapters are available that feature WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 waveguide sizes, SMA, N-type and 2.92mm connectors, UG-style square cover flanges and typical VSWR performance as low as 1.5:1.

"This offering of double ridge waveguide components allows for complete construction of transmission lines in a double ridge waveguide configuration. And because these new products are in-stock, we can meet our customers' urgent needs with same-day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new double ridge waveguide components are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.



About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Related Links

https://www.infiniteelectronics.com/

