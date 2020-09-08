Pasternack Releases New Line of High-Performance RF Circulators/Isolators Available with Same-Day Shipping

Pasternack's extended selection of RF circulators/isolators includes 75 models with a maximum power rating of up to 100 Watts. They cover operating frequency ranges up to 42.5 GHz and are available with same-day shipping and no minimum order quantity (MOQ). These circulators/isolators provide excellent isolation and low insertion loss. They are offered in SMA, N-type, 2.4mm and 2.92mm connectorized designs.

"These circulators/isolators are ideal for initial proof-of-concept testing and prototype builds. They deliver quality RF performance and can be shipped same day with no MOQ required," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's new high-performance circulators/isolators are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

