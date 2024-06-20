Pasternack Rolls Out 45-Degree-Angle Adapters for In-Series Connections, 1.85 mm

New Adapters Deliver High-Frequency Performance for Tight-Space Applications

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its new 45-degree-angle adapters for in-series connections, 1.85 mm. The adapters are designed to connect two systems seamlessly, offering a wide range of high-frequency connections with low VSWR performance, making them an ideal solution for various applications.

Pasternack's newly released 45-degree-angle adapters handle a frequency range of up to 65 GHz.

The new 45-degree-angle adapters feature a unique bend that allows for efficient signal routing in tight spaces. With a frequency range of up to 65 GHz, the RF adapters ensure optimal performance in demanding environments. The wide range of connector interface options provides versatility for different frequency-range applications, catering to a broad spectrum of needs.

Constructed from rugged stainless-steel, Pasternack's 45-degree-angle adapters are built to withstand harsh conditions, making them perfect for military, defense and aerospace applications. Their low VSWR design minimizes signal loss, ensuring minimal impact on system performance.

"These 45-degree-angle adapters provide high-frequency performance and adaptability for a wide range of applications," said Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "Their innovative design and robust construction make them ideal for engineers facing the challenges of modern RF environments."

Pasternack's new 45-degree-angle adapters for in-series connections, 1.85 mm, are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

SOURCE Pasternack