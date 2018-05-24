Pasternack Signs RF Design as Official Distributor for South Africa & Namibia

RF Design joins an extensive roster of international distributors that have partnered with Pasternack to increase the company's sales channels and provide value-added services for customers in the RF market worldwide. As an official distributor of Pasternack products, RF Design will now be able to offer their customers access to the industry's largest selection of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available with same-day shipping from the United States.

"Expanding Pasternack's presence into the South African market has long been viewed as a great opportunity for our business. Partnering with RF Design, the premier RF distribution company in South Africa, is an exciting development and will be mutually beneficial for our businesses," explains Norm Brodeur, Director of Global Distribution at Infinite Electronics. "By enlisting this top-notch supplier of RF and microwave components, we will effectively be able to extend our product reach, technical support and customer service channels, and have a visible presence in South Africa and Namibia."

For more information about Pasternack, please visit www.pasternack.com. For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

For more information about RF Design, please visit www.rfdesign.co.za. For inquiries, RF Design can be contacted at +27 21 555 8400.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics company.

About RF Design:

RF Design was established in 1988 as a supplier of RF/microwave components in Cape Town, South Africa. They have grown to represent a balanced portfolio of the world's premier wireless data communications, RF/microwave component and sub-systems manufacturing companies with branches in all the major commercial centers of Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban. RF Design focuses on customer-driven solutions, with the highest priority on value added technical support.

