Pasternack to Exhibit at the 2018 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium in Philadelphia

Pasternack will be exhibiting their extensive portfolios of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products including waveguide components, synthesizers, high-power amplifiers, frequency multipliers, phase shifters, mixers, oscillators, switches, 60 GHz products and much more.

In addition to new products, visitors can demo the innovative Pasternack Cable Creator™ which allows customers to quickly design and order over 250,000 possible cable assembly configurations, all from an easy-to-use online interface. This state-of-the-art, web-based tool provides users with instant pricing, detailed datasheets and online ordering with same day shipping for any cable assembly built from an inventory of 1,300 connectors and 120 cable types.

Booth attendees will also be able to leave with the company's latest product literature on the industry's largest offerings of in-stock PIN diode & electromechanical switches, amplifiers, antennas, 60 GHz products, mixers, multipliers, dividers, oscillators, synthesizers and waveguide components.

"Exhibiting at IMS is always an exciting time of year for our company as it allows us to meet face-to-face with customers, engineers and students to learn more about the products and solutions they're using to drive this industry forward," explains Shaun Gameroz, Senior Marketing Manager at Pasternack. "The annual IMS trade show is also a great gathering place for us to show industry experts the next wave of innovative products our company plans to release over the next year."

To learn more about Pasternack and their trade show exhibition at IMS 2018, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/ims-2018.html.

