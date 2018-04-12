Pasternack Unveils Innovative Line of Coaxial RF Probes and Probe Positioning Hardware

Pasternack's new product line consists of four coaxial RF probes and one RF PCB probe positioner with unique designs. The RF coaxial probes deliver frequency performance up to 20 GHz and return loss better than 10 dB. They feature gold-plated contacts and compliant coaxial GSG (or GS) pogo pins. These probes have a pitch of 800 and 1500 micron, a 3.5mm female interface and can be cable mounted. They can be used by hand, with or without a probe positioner and the pogo pin design allows for a wide range of probing angles.

The RF PCB probe positioner holds coaxial probes and features a magnetic mounting plate with on-off positioner switch. This positioner also has articulated joints and delivers multi-axis positioner control. These products are ideal for use in microwave components, high-speed communications and networking development.

"We are excited to bring this product family to market and provide a new, unique solution to an ongoing challenge. There is no longer a need for makeshift probes; this design provides our customers with a proven solution and puts more control and repeatability into the hands of the tester," said Dan Birch, Product Manager.

Pasternack's new coaxial RF probes and positioner are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/rf-microwave-and-millimeter-wave-products/coaxial-rf-probes-and-positioner.html.

