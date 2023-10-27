Pasternack Unveils Line of Electromechanical Relay Switches

Durable New Quartz Fusion Series Offers High Power Handling over High Frequencies

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, introduces its trailblazing quartz fusion series of surface-mount electromechanical relay switches. Incorporating modern design with advanced technology, the series showcases a blend of functionality and resilience in a sleek, surface-mount package, addressing an extensive frequency range up to 26 GHz.

Pasternack's new electromechanical relay switches have an oxidation-resistant, gold-plated mounting surface for durability.
Pasternack's fusion series is a leader of engineering excellence, achieving optimal performance across multiple benchmarks. Its capabilities extend from robust power handling, reaching up to 40 watts during hot switching scenarios, to its oxidation-resistant gold-plated mounting surface, ensuring durability and long-term connection reliability.

Embedded within each unit of this series are failsafe actuators, designed to operate seamlessly at both 12 volts and 24 volts. The commitment to durability is further underscored by the switch's resistance to adversities, ranging from sine vibration to rigorous mechanical shock.

Setting the quartz fusion series apart is its inherent adaptability, encompassing a vast array of frequency bands, ensuring its applicability from VHF and UHF to the intricate K band. Its exceptional lifecycle rating of 5M is a testament to Pasternack's dedication to producing enduring products.

Beyond longevity, the series excels in delivering superior signal quality with its low insertion-loss rates, hovering around 0.2 dB maximum, combined with high isolation levels exceeding 50 dB. With the swift average switching time of just 5 milliseconds and its micromechanical blueprint, installations become more efficient, making it a cost-effective choice for consumers.

"The quartz fusion relay switch series embodies our drive to deliver best-in-class RF solutions while upholding our commitment to environmental sustainability," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.

Pasternack's surface-mount electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil 
Pasternack 
17792 Fitch 
Irvine, Calif. 92614 
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

