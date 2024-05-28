Pasternack Unveils Millimeter-Wave Horn Antennas for Test and Measurement Applications

New mmWave Horn Antennas Achieve Precision in Test and Measurement

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its new series of millimeter-wave horn antennas. They were designed to meet the evolving needs of test and measurement applications in the fast-paced tech industry.

The new line includes a variety of waveguide probe antennas and dual polarized horn antennas, offering enhanced flexibility and performance in the 22 GHz to 170 GHz frequency range.

Pasternack's new millimeter-wave horn antennas cover frequencies from 22 GHz to 170 GHz.

The mmWave horn antennas come in sizes ranging from WR-6 to WR-34, equipped with U-round, U-square, U-mod and U cover flanges. They deliver a nominal gain of 6.5 dBi for probe antennas and 15 dBi for dual polarized antennas, ensuring high precision in characterizing antennas and wireless systems.

The antennas offer a wide selection of frequency options and a rectangular waveguide interface for optimal performance. They are constructed from high-grade copper with a gold plating finish, reflecting Pasternack's commitment to quality. They are linearly/circularly polarized, ensuring versatility for various testing scenarios.

The precision machining to high industry standards guarantees consistent gain versus frequency as well as low VSWR (less than 1.3), offering improved accuracy and reliability in test and measurement tasks.

"These mmWave horn antennas are set to enhance the way professionals in the industry conduct tests and measurements," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They offer a blend of performance and flexibility."

Pasternack's millimeter-wave horn antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

