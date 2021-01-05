Pasternack Unveils New Line of Bi-Directional Amplifiers

Pasternack has added four new models to its existing line of bi-directional amplifiers , making a total of six different models now available. This portfolio consists of a comprehensive offering covering popular VHF/UHF, L, S, C and broadband RF frequency bands that range from 0.225 MHz to 5.875 MHz. These rugged, mil-grade designs are in compact, environmentally-sealed, SMA-connectorized packages and feature either quick-connect or D-SUB connectors for DC and control functions.

The designs in this line offer sensitive receiver performance with 2.5 dB noise figures. Some also incorporate highly efficient GaN semiconductor technology. Transmit (Tx) output Psat levels range from 8 to 20 Watts that boost performance of data links and transmitters. These models feature manual or auto-sensing transmit/receive (T/R) control with fast switching times of 1-2 µsec.

"Pasternack's new selection of bi-directional amplifiers offers higher frequency capability and GaN technology with higher efficiency, which is ideal for broadband RF telemetry, tactical communication and unmanned aerial vehicle applications," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's bi-directional amplifiershttps://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/900-mhz-antennas.html?utm_source=pasternack&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=rfid_antennas_122020 are all in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.



