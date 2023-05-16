Pasternack Unveils New Line of Heavy-Duty-Spring Vehicle Antennas

Vehicle Antennas with Heavy-Duty Springs Are for Rugged Communication Applications

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its latest line of heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas designed for rugged communication applications.

Pasternack's vehicle antennas with heavy-duty springs are for rugged communication applications.

The new heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas are crafted to withstand even the toughest conditions, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity in the most challenging environments. The antennas are constructed with high-strength ABS plastic, durable fiberglass and corrosion-resistant stainless steel, providing exceptional durability and longevity in even the harshest outdoor conditions.

The heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas are available in a range of frequencies, including 477 MHz and 698-2700 MHz with high gain (~6.5 dBi), providing optimal performance in a variety of communication applications. Additionally, the antennas come equipped with a variety of popular low-frequency connectors, such as UHF and PL-259, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of communication devices and systems.

The antennas offer a range of spring diameter options, including 5 mm, 5.5 mm, and 8 mm, making them suitable for use with a variety of vehicles and communication devices.

Additionally, the NMO mount options included with these antennas ensure optimal installation and compatibility with a wide range of vehicles, from cars and trucks to emergency and commercial vehicles. The antennas are also designed to absorb shock and protect against damage from impact or vibration caused by bumpy roads, off-road terrain, or other harsh conditions, ensuring high performance and longevity.

"We are excited to introduce our latest line of heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas to our customers. These antennas are ideal for anyone who requires reliable communication in challenging environments, such as emergency services, commercial fleets and off-road enthusiasts," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920

