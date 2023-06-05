Pasternack Unveils New Line of Waveguide Circulators and Isolators

New Waveguide Circulators and Isolators Enhance Performance and Reliability

IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has introduced its latest line of waveguide circulators and isolators. They are designed to offer exceptional performance and reliability for a broad range of microwave applications.

The waveguide circulators offer exceptional performance in applications requiring signal isolation and frequency discrimination. The waveguide isolators protect microwave devices from reflected power and ensure efficient power transfer.

Pasternack's new waveguide circulators and isolators enhance performance and reliability.

The waveguide circulators and isolators are available in a broad range of sizes and connectorized designs, including SMA, N-type, 2.4 mm and 2.92 mm designs. These options allow customers to choose the right components for their specific needs.

The new line of waveguide circulators and isolators also offers a range of features. These include high power ratings of up to 150 watts (CW) max, superior isolation performance as good as 20 dB min, and VSWR performance as low as 1.25:1.

"Our new waveguide circulators and isolators give our customers the best possible performance and reliability. They are just the latest example of our commitment to delivering exceptional connectivity solutions," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new waveguide circulators and isolators are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack