Pasternack Unveils Next-Generation Line of 5G Amplifiers

News provided by

Pasternack

30 Oct, 2023, 10:17 ET

Superiority Meets Affordability with New Advanced 5G Amplifiers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest series of 5G amplifiers. The new amps are a harmonious blend of cost-effectiveness and unparalleled performance designed to drive your projects forward in the 5G realm.

Pasternack's new 5G amplifiers cater to an array of market bands.
Embedded within sleek coaxial packages, Pasternack's 5G amplifiers champion an impressive frequency gamut stretching from 10 MHz all the way up to 8 GHz. This extensive reach ensures they effortlessly cater to an array of market bands, from VHF and UHF to the more intricate L, S, and C bands.

Signal integrity remains paramount to Pasternack. That's why their low-noise amplifiers (LNA) are fine-tuned to produce minimal noise, with certain standout models achieving an exceptional 0.6 dB noise figure. Augmenting this, the power amplifiers in the series boast robust outputs, delivering P1dB levels ranging between 1 and 2 watts. For projects demanding thermal optimization, selected models incorporate built-in heatsinks.

Endurance is at the core of Pasternack's amplifiers. Precision-engineered, they stand up to the rigors of MIL-STD-202 environmental testing, ensuring sustained performance in even the most challenging environments. Pasternack prioritizes user experience, and their models echo this with their compatibility with SMA female connectors and inclusion of solder pins for voltage and ground − streamlining the installation process.

Pasternack's revamped amplifiers redefine the nexus between price and quality. They are tailored to shine, be it in final applications, prototypes or exploratory proof-of-concept phases. Aligning with the trajectories of contemporary telecommunication, they are designed for frequencies pivotal to 5G innovations.

"In the rapidly evolving world of 5G, Pasternack aims to provide solutions that are both advanced and accessible," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our new amplifier series embodies this commitment, merging world-class capabilities with value."

Pasternack's 5G amplifiers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

