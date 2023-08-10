Pasternack Unveils Range of Ultra-Broadband PIN Diode Switches

10 New Military-Grade Switches Cover Frequencies from 1 MHz to 75 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the expansion of its line of ultra-broadband PIN diode switches. The new portfolio comprises 10 different models in SP2T, SP4T, and SP8T configurations, all featuring integrated TTL drivers and rugged, MIL-grade, coaxial packaged designs.

Pasternack's new ultra-broadband PIN diode switches comprise 10 different models.

These cutting-edge switches cater to an ultra-broadband frequency range, from as low as 1 MHz to an unprecedented 75 GHz. This wideband frequency coverage encompasses popular market bands, including UHF, VHF, L, S, C, X, Ku, K, Ka, Q, U and V, offering unmatched flexibility and compatibility for a diverse range of applications.

The product line includes both reflective and absorptive designs, with the latter ensuring low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) performance. These high-precision switches offer impressive input power handling of up to 1 watt CW and rapid switching speeds as low as 50 nanoseconds typical.

The company's new offering is RoHS compliant and can function reliably in a broad operational temperature range, from -40°C to +85°C (-40°F to +185°F). Moreover, these robust, high-reliability assemblies are engineered to resist environmental conditions such as altitude, vibration, humidity and shock.

"PIN diode switches are vital for directing high-frequency signals in transmission, and our expanded line brings together speed, reliability and versatility," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These switches are ideal for radar, phase array systems, broadband jamming, wireless infrastructure, 5G communication and more."

Pasternack's ultra-broadband PIN diode switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

