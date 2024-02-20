Pasternack Unveils Standard Gain Horn Antenna Radome Covers

News provided by

Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

20 Feb, 2024, 10:17 ET

Enhancing Outdoor Antenna Performance with Unmatched Protection

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its innovative standard gain horn antenna radome covers. Meticulously designed, they protect a wide array of waveguide horn antennas, ensuring optimal functionality and resilience in outdoor settings.

Continue Reading
Pasternack's new standard gain horn antenna radome covers are made of high-strength, thermally stable polymethacrylimide.
Pasternack's new standard gain horn antenna radome covers are made of high-strength, thermally stable polymethacrylimide.

The standard gain horn antenna radome covers stand out due to their exceptional features. They are outdoor rated and weatherproof, crafted to withstand the rigors of external conditions and protect waveguide horns from environmental factors.

The material's low relative permittivity ensures minimal reflection or attenuation of signals, maintaining pristine integrity and performance of the waveguide system. Moreover, the covers are constructed from high-strength, thermally stable polymethacrylimide, promising durability and consistent performance even in temperature variations.

Pasternack's radome covers, available in sizes from WR-028 to WR-430 and with gain values of 10 dBi, 15 dBi and 20 dBi, provide versatility and unmatched performance for a wide range of waveguide horn antennas. These covers are the perfect solution for anyone looking to employ waveguide horns outdoors or seeking to safeguard their equipment from external factors. They have minimal signal reflection or attenuation, ensuring clear and uninterrupted communications.

"Our diverse collection of waveguide horn antennas, featuring various WR sizes, gain values and connector options, is now enhanced with the introduction of these premium radome covers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They are indispensable for outdoor waveguide applications."

Pasternack's new antenna radome covers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.