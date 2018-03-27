Pasternack Wins 2018 EDI CON China Product Innovation Award

Winners were announced on March 20th by Winson Xing, editor of Microwave Journal China, on the exhibit hall floor at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

The award winning product, the PEM010 60 GHz transmitter waveguide module, features a compact package design and integrates a WR-15 waveguide port, which represents the most efficient method of interconnecting or coupling a variety of different millimeter-wave antennas for signal transmission.

"We are honored to receive this award for innovative product of the year. We strive to provide our customers with cutting edge solutions to address their specific system requirements while also having 99% of our products are ready to ship the same day as ordered," said Tim Galla, Product Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's PEM010 60 GHz transmitter waveguide module is in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on this product, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/Featured_Products/pem010-60-ghz-wr-15-waveguide-tx-module.html.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics company.

