Pasternack's New High-Performance RF Angled PCB Connectors Come in Several Sizes

Applications Include Military Defense and Test and Measurement

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its new line of RF angled PCB connectors. This includes several connectors in different series that are specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of RF applications.

The new product line features 1.85 mm, 2.4 mm and 2.92 mm PCB and panel connectors, enhancing Pasternack's existing portfolio, which traditionally included only straight or edge-mount connectors.

Pasternack's new RF angled PCB connectors simplify development and testing and allow easy tapping of signals from PCBs.

The RF angled PCB connectors comply with industry-standard interfaces, ensuring compatibility and reliability across a wide range of applications. They support frequencies from DC to 67 GHz, offering exceptional performance with a flexible, angled design.

The new connectors are ideal for customers looking to simplify prototyping and streamline the process of tapping signals from PCB boards for testing. The different connector interfaces provide ease of use and high reliability.

"These angled PCB connectors offer our customers a flexible, high-performance solution that simplifies prototyping and testing while meeting the stringent requirements of modern RF applications," said Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani.

Pasternack's RF angled PCB connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

