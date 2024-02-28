Pasternack's New High-Power RF Fixed Attenuators Feature Durable 2.4 mm Connectors

Attenuators Handle Frequencies Up to 50 GHz, Offer Wide Choice of Attenuation Levels

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the introduction of high-power RF fixed attenuators with 2.4 mm connectors. These state-of-the-art attenuators offer exceptional performance and are designed to meet the demands of modern RF applications.

Pasternack's new high-power RF fixed attenuators deliver precise attenuation in high-frequency environments.
Pasternack's RF fixed attenuators with 2.4 mm connectors are engineered to deliver reliable and precise attenuation in high-frequency environments. With frequency capabilities reaching up to 50 GHz, they suit a wide range of applications, including telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and research and development.

Key features set these fixed attenuators apart. Their 2.4 mm connectors ensure secure and efficient connections in high-frequency applications. The 2.4 mm interface is renowned for its durability and low insertion loss, making it a top choice for demanding RF systems. The attenuators also provide a broad range of attenuation levels, including 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 20 and 30 dB, allowing for precise signal control and management. This versatility is crucial in achieving optimal performance in RF circuits.

Designed to handle demanding RF power levels, these attenuators offer impressive maximum power ratings of up to 5 watts (CW), ensuring reliable and consistent performance even in high-power applications. They are specified at 50 GHz, making them ideal for advanced RF systems that operate at ultra-high frequencies.

"Pasternack's latest high-power fixed attenuators exemplify our commitment to providing innovative solutions," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They will help our customers achieve superior performance and reliability in their RF applications."

Pasternack's new high-power RF fixed attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

