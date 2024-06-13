Pasternack's New Pre-Built Gain Horn Assemblies Offer Effortless Mounting

All-in-1 Assemblies with Cage-Style Mounting Streamline Setup

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its new pre-built gain horn assemblies. They combine the company's high-quality gain horns with coax adapters and introduce a cage-style mount to enhance mounting ease and usability. They are tailored to meet the needs of the research, broadcasting and telecommunications sectors.

Pasternack's new pre-built gain horn antennas are designed especially for the research, broadcasting and telecom industries.

The new cage-style mount allows for effortless mounting solutions that cater to both permanent and temporary needs. This makes them an ideal choice for dynamic testing environments and spaces where configurations change frequently. The design also addresses the challenge of signal interference, ensuring that communications and testing results are clear and reliable.

Pasternack's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through the complete assembly offering − each assembly includes a horn, a waveguide-to-coax adapter and a mount. This streamlines setup and reduces the time required to operationalize RF systems. This all-in-one solution increases mounting options, enabling optimal positioning of the assemblies to achieve precise measurements and reliable communications in various settings.

"The launch of our pre-built gain horn assemblies marks a significant milestone for Pasternack," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They are a testament to our dedication to continuous improvement, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of use."

Pasternack's new pre-built gain horn assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

