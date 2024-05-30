Pasternack's New RF Fixed Attenuators and Terminations Feature NEX10 Connectorized Design

New Product Line Operates at Up to 6 GHz, Offers Compactness and Performance

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its new RF fixed attenuators and terminations with NEX10 connectors, which operate at up to 6 GHz with a maximum power rating of 5 watts and 10 watts. Integrated with the cutting-edge NEX10 connectorized design, these components meet the high standards of the telecommunications, defense and aerospace industries, which demand superior performance and reliability.

Pasternack's new RF fixed attenuators and terminations have NEX10 connectors that are compact and offer low PIM.

The newly unveiled product line includes fixed attenuators and RF loads that are engineered for precision and durability. The attenuators are available in 3 dB, 6 dB and 10 dB attenuation levels, offering flexibility for various RF applications. The NEX10 connectors are recognized for their compact size and low passive intermodulation, making them ideal for applications where performance is paramount but space is limited.

Further enhancing their applicability, the RF fixed attenuators and terminations have been developed to support operating frequencies up to 6 GHz. This wide frequency range, combined with a typical voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of 1.25:1, ensures that these components can provide minimal signal reflection and maximum power transfer across a variety of operational scenarios.

"These RF fixed attenuators and terminations with the NEX10 connectorized design show our dedication to advancing the industry standard for connectivity solutions," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They not only bolster our robust product lineup but provide our customers with the reliability and performance needed to tackle complex challenges."

Pasternack's RF fixed attenuators and terminations with NEX10 connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

