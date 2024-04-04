Pasternack's New RF Terminations Bring High Power for Demanding Applications

Low-VSWR Devices, with Power Ratings Up to 50 Watts, Cover Frequencies to 6 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its latest innovation: high-power RF terminations with operating frequencies reaching up to 6 GHz.

These terminations are crafted with a range of connectorized designs, including 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN and N-type connectors. This diversity ensures seamless compatibility with a wide array of industry requirements, allowing for versatile application across various setups and configurations.

Pasternack's new high-power RF terminations can be deployed in telecom, aerospace and other high-frequency environments.

With power ratings extending up to 50 watts (CW), these terminations demonstrate unwavering performance even under the most demanding conditions, making them ideal for high-power applications that demand reliability and durability.

These terminations are made to excel in the 6 GHz frequency range. Their design and construction optimize performance at this frequency, ensuring exceptional voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) performance with ratios as low as 1.25:1. This VSWR performance translates to minimal signal loss and maximum signal integrity, guaranteeing consistent and reliable communication in critical applications.

Whether deployed in telecommunications, aerospace or other high-frequency environments, these terminations deliver unparalleled performance and peace of mind to users, safeguarding their critical operations with precision and efficiency.

"Our high-power RF terminations are engineered to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "With exceptional power handling and unmatched VSWR performance, they ensure reliability in high-frequency applications."

Pasternack's new high-power RF terminations are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack