Pastor Keion Henderson Unlocks the Secrets to Strong Relationships in Latest Book, "Lazy Love"

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastor Keion Henderson, bestselling author, spiritual leader, and renowned pastor of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries in Houston, announces the release of his latest book, Lazy Love: Recognizing and Reversing the 4 Threats to any Successful Relationship, a profound exploration of the ways in which we often fall short in our relationships. The book launches on August 6, 2024, and is set to inspire readers to break free from negative patterns within personal relationships and find deeper satisfaction through learning to love better. This release marks the second title from Pastor Henderson, following the successful 2020 release of his book, The SHIFT: Courageously Moving From Season to Season .

Lazy Love addresses the common pitfalls that prevent us from experiencing the deep, soulful fulfillment that comes from loving well. "Humans are meant to love and be loved, but so often we fall short at loving well," says Pastor Henderson. "We take others for granted. We make assumptions. We forget to show our affection. We grow lazy. This prevents us from being fully known and enjoyed by those around us and stops us from giving who we are without expecting anything in return."

In Lazy Love, Pastor Henderson unpacks the four kinds of love mentioned in the Bible — eros (attraction), phileo (friendship), storge (familial), and agape (spiritual love). Through insightful analysis and personal anecdotes, he demonstrates how to understand the meaning behind each type of love, and how they shape our relationships and personal lives. Pastor Henderson also guides readers in identifying and overcoming the unhealthy practices that often lead to damaged or broken relationships and offers practical advice and inspiration for readers seeking to cultivate deeper, more meaningful connections.

"The good news is that each of us can learn to love better and to improve our relationships—with our partners, our children, our friends, our co-workers, and our neighbors," Pastor Henderson explains. "Lazy Love is a roadmap to becoming better at loving others in all aspects of life."

As Founder, CEO, and Senior Pastor of one of the fastest-growing churches in America, Pastor Henderson has evolved as an inspiring force and steward of the Word of God. Through the strength of his voice, resilient leadership, and sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world, Pastor Henderson delivers the Word of God with rapid-fire precision amongst a new generation of believers as he continues to keep faith relevant in today's culture.

The launch of Lazy Love comes in advance of Pastor Henderson's third annual Cry Out Conference 2025 , which takes place from May 1 - 3, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Cry Out is dedicated to fostering a profound practice of surrender and submission, leading attendees on a transformative journey of healing and restoration through the exercise of faith, courage, wisdom, and a fervent desire to manifest inner strength. Notable guests at Cry Out 2025 will include Dr. Eric Thomas, Evangelist Latrice Ryan, and Bishop Kevin Wallace, with many more to be announced. To pre-register for Cry Out 2025 and for additional information, please visit cryoutexperience.com .

Lazy Love is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and launches on August 6, 2024, at all major book retailers.

About Keion Henderson

Keion Henderson is Founder, CEO, and Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries, in Houston, Texas. Over more than 20 years in active ministry, Pastor Henderson has cultivated an international congregation, bringing the Word of God to millions of souls worldwide. Pastor Henderson is a formidable thought leader, bridging cultural divides with relational armchair dialogues, and leading practical applications for success. His first book, The SHIFT: Courageously Moving From Season to Season, has inspired people of all circumstances and backgrounds to face life's challenging stages with tools, courage, and purpose. His second book, Lazy Love: Recognizing and Reversing the 4 Threats to any Successful Relationship, launches on August 6, 2024.

The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) is a contemporary ministry led by Senior Pastor Keion Henderson and First Lady Shaunie Henderson and is one of the fastest-growing churches in America. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 2009, TLHC welcomes more than 22,000 members to in-person services at five campuses each week. Through 30 unique ministries, TLHC maintains a global impact, reaching millions of unique weekly viewers online across six continents. The mission of TLHC is to translate the Word of God at the intersection of faith and culture, equipping people to realize their full potential through spiritual application and human stewardship.

Media contact: Sophia Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE Pastor Keion Henderson