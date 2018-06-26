Pastor Reveals How to Regain America's Lost Freedoms for July 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fourth of July, as many Americans celebrate with barbecues, parades and fireworks, Pastor Terrance Levise Turner wants to encourage them to give more than a passing thought to the freedoms the country was built upon: among them religion, speech and privacy. Pastor Turner says, "All are being violated and put at risk in the current political environment."

Living Proverbs: Over 500 Wisdom Nuggets to Enrich Your Life

To balance the loss of these external freedoms, Pastor Terrance says Christians need to rely on their internal or spiritual freedom. He says, "The key to true liberty is to free your mind from the tyranny of poverty, failure, and low-esteem. This is also the key to the survival of the U.S. and the world."

Pastor Terrance, author of the new book, Living Proverbs: Over 500 Wisdom Nuggets to Enrich Your Life (Vol. 1), cites Proverbs 4:7. "Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding."

In an interview, he can talk about:

Why just because something is politically correct does not make it right or negate the consequences of breaking God's laws of justice, truth and liberty.

The biblical underpinnings of the Founding Fathers.

Making better and faster godly decisions as individuals and as a country.

Finding comfort and counsel to face life's challenges.

About the author

Terrance Levise Turner, MBA, is the senior pastor of Faith Country Holiness Church in Gallatin, Tenn., where he teaches the gospel weekly. He is founder and president of Well Spoken Inc., a company that focuses on audiobooks, book publishing and public speaking. Pastor Terrance graduated from Tennessee State University with a degree in Speech Communications and Theater, with a concentration in Mass Media and also holds an MBA in Finance and Supply Chain Management from that university. He serves as a speaker at churches, pastors' conferences, Christian Chambers of Commerce, professional Christian businessmen and women's groups, Christian colleges and universities, and inmate and youth detention centers. He is the author of several books. His most recent, Living Proverbs: Over 500 Wisdom Nuggets to Enrich Your Life, is his first in his Living Proverbs series.

Availability: Nashville, Tenn., nationwide by arrangement and via telephone

Contact: Terrance Turner, (615) 598-4080; 197669@email4pr.com; www.TerranceTurnerBooks.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pastor-reveals-how-to-regain-americas-lost-freedoms-for-july-4th-300671876.html

SOURCE Terrance Turner