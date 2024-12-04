Pastor taking flat earthers to Antarctica to end the debate

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pastor from Colorado hopes to end the debate over the shape of the Earth. Pastor Will Duffy's plan? To bring both flat earthers and globe earthers to Antarctica! On December 14th, four flat earthers and four globe earthers will fly to Antarctica for what is being labeled The Final Experiment.

On the globe, Antarctica is an island continent at the southernmost part of the world. But on a flat earth, Antarctica is an ice wall that encircles all the other continents and holds in all the world's oceans. For years, flat earthers have said that Antarctica holds the key to proving the Earth is flat. But not a single flat earther has ever been to Antarctica. The-Final-Experiment.com Why not? They said the Antarctic Treaty of 1959 prevented them from going. And one of the reasons they believe the Antarctic Treaty was put in place was to specifically prevent people from visiting Antarctica during the summer, which is right now in the southern hemisphere. Visiting Antarctica in the summer is important because on the globe, the sun should not set in much of Antarctica during the summer due to the tilt of the Earth. But on a flat earth, since Antarctica is an ice wall encircling the rest of the world, the sun must rise and set each day. It could never circle in the sky all 24 hours, like it does in Antarctica.

A little over three years ago, Pastor Will Duffy was made aware that people still believe the Earth is flat when a longtime friend of his posted about it on Facebook. And he decided to take matters into his own hands. Since flat earthers said for years that Antarctica will show the world the truth about the shape of the Earth, Duffy decided the easiest solution would be to just go to Antarctica. Will Duffy added, "I created The Final Experiment to end this debate, once and for all. After we go to Antarctica, no one has to waste any more time debating the shape of the Earth." https://www.youtube.com/@The-Final-Experiment

On December 14th, Duffy and the other eight participants of The Final Experiment (four flat earthers and four globe earthers) will fly with Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions to Union Glacier, Antarctica. As soon as they get off the plane and onto the ice, the clock will start. For the next 24 hours, they will monitor and film the sun. If it stays in the sky for 24 hours, the globe is confirmed. The real question is: will the flat earthers change their mind?

